Just Released

Four Des Moines Metro-area High School Seniors Receive $1,000 Scholarships from Mediacom

DES MOINES, IA – May 31, 2024 – Mediacom Communications announced the selection of four Des Moines metro-area high school seniors as recipients of the Company’s 2024 World Class Scholarship Program. Genesis Trujillo-Lopez is a senior at North High School, and Jake Dalmer is graduating from Ankeny High School. Courtney Sweet is a senior at Johnston High School, and Summer Nichols is a Waukee High School senior. Each student earned a $1,000 scholarship for academic accomplishments and leadership.

The Des Moines-area scholarship recipients are among 60 high school seniors selected from more than 350 applications Mediacom received from students in 21 states. Iowans graduating from eight other high schools across the state were also chosen to receive Mediacom scholarships.

“Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like these four students,” said Senior Director of Area Operations at Mediacom, Rod Cundy. “I’m proud that our company commits financial support annually to talented local students with the Mediacom World Class Scholarship Program. We congratulate all Class of ’24 graduates, and particularly celebrate Genesis, Jake, Courtney, and Summer for their outstanding achievements.”

This year marks the 22nd consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas where the company delivers broadband and digital video services. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or technical school within the United States.