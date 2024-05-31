Just Released

EVELYN K. DAVIS CENTER FOR WORKING FAMILIES AT DMACC TO HOST FREE SUMMER HIRING SERIES

All Summer Hiring Series events are free and open to the public, with upcoming events scheduled for June 5, June 19, July 10 and July 24.

Each event will feature a local employer, with opportunities for job seekers to learn more about available positions, ask questions and schedule or conduct an interview.

The Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families at DMACC also offers walk-in services and appointments with a Career Coach for resume assistance, free of charge.

The Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families at DMACC is excited to invite Metro-area job seekers to attend its free Summer Hiring Series, with upcoming events scheduled for June 5, June 19, July 10 and July 24.

During each event, representatives from a featured local employer will be available to meet with job seekers and answer questions about current job openings, as well as to screen, schedule and conduct interviews.

There is no cost to attend any of the Summer Hiring Series events, which are open to the public. No registration is required.

“We hope anyone who is currently looking for a job or interested in exploring new opportunities in Des Moines Metro area will join us for our free Summer Hiring Series events,” said Twyla Woods-Buford, Career Coach at the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families. “This is a great opportunity to meet with local employers that are hiring right now.”

All Summer Hiring Series events will be held at the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families, which is located adjacent to theDMACC Urban Campus in Des Moines. The Center’s address is 1171 7th Street, Des Moines.

Upcoming events are as follows:

Wed., June 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Broadlawns

Wed., June 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Express Employment Professionals

Wed., July 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Des Moines Public Schools

Wed., July 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Electrical Power Products

Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resume to the Summer Hiring Series events. For anyone who needs help creating or updating a resume, the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families provides walk-in services or appointments with a Career Coach, free of charge. To schedule an appointment, click here or call the Center at (515) 697-7700.

To learn more about the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families, visit evelynkdaviscenter.org.