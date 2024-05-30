Just Released

Land O’Lakes donates 40,000 pounds of macaroni & cheese to Food Bank of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 29, 2024) – Land O’Lakes Inc. today donated more than 40,000 pounds of LAND O LAKES® Macaroni & Cheese to Food Bank of Iowa through the Land O’Lakes First Run Program.

The First Run Program has donated more than 7 million pounds of product since it was established in 2010. The program is committed to donating truckloads of fresh product year-round, made specifically for food banks to help alleviate hunger across the United States. This includes more than 317,000 pounds of food donated to the state of Iowa.

“As a farmer-owned cooperative, Land O’Lakes Inc. is deeply committed to hunger relief. This effort begins locally in the communities that our members and employees call home, many of them rural,” said Sheilah Stewart, senior vice president and general counsel, Land O’Lakes Inc. “We are honored to help our Feeding America food bank partners get fresh, nutritious food directly to the families who need it most.”

“Food insecurity in our state is at an all-time high,” said Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book. “With one in six Iowa kids facing hunger, and many at risk this summer without free and reduced-price school meals, this nutritious, easy-to-prepare macaroni and cheese could not have come at a better time. We are grateful for Land O’Lakes and its member-owners, who through this generous donation have provided more than 33,500 meals.”

For more information on Land O’Lakes’ commitment to the community, visit at www.landolakesinc.com/responsibility.