Just Released

Iowa Disaster Recovery Website Launched Today to Help Iowans Recover from Severe Weather

DES MOINES, IA — In response to the recent severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding experienced in April and May, 2024, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has launched a disaster recovery website to help Iowans find much-needed resources and information.

Iowans seeking more information can visit disasterrecovery.iowa.gov. Resources on the website cover a wide range of topics, including:

Assistance for those affected by the severe weather. Including information about the current state and federal programs available to residents, businesses, and farms.

Including information about the current state and federal programs available to residents, businesses, and farms. Volunteer and donation information. This includes the types of donations that are needed and information for those who want to volunteer.

This includes the types of donations that are needed and information for those who want to volunteer. Resources and links for additional assistance or information. After a disaster, you may have questions about a wide range of topics, including, but not limited to insurance, how to clean up, or how to access mental health resources.

“During times of crisis, it’s important for communities to come together, support one another, and have access to much-needed resources,” said John Benson, Director of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “The launch of this disaster recovery website is another step to providing assistance and resources to those affected by the recent severe weather in Iowa.”