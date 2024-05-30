Just Released

DR. DOUG ELRICK OF DMACC HONORED BY INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF COMPUTER INVESTIGATIVE SPECIALISTS

Dr. Doug Elrick is only the second recipient of the Spirit of IACIS Award, which recognizes those who embody the International Association of Computer Investigative Specialists (IACIS) organization’s values of integrity, dedication and community.

· Dr. Elrick has worked in digital forensics for more than 30 years and has taught at DMACC since 2011.

· He has also worked for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Crime Lab, where he helped start the computer crimes unit for the State of Iowa.

Dr. Doug Elrick, Professor and Co-Chair of the DMACC IT-Cybersecurity Digital Forensic Investigation program​, was recently honored with the prestigious 2024 Spirit of IACIS Award during the International Association of Computer Investigative Specialists (IACIS)​organization’s ​34th Annual Training Event held​ April 22-May 3, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. The IACIS is a non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to training, certifying and providing membership services to computer forensic professionals around the world.​

Dr. Elrick is only the second recipient of the Spirit of IACIS Award, which recognizes individuals who embody the organization’s values of integrity, dedication and community. For more than three decades, Dr. Elrick has helped IACIS provide digital forensics training across the globe. He has also volunteered on multiple committees and served on the IACIS Board of Directors, in different stints, for nearly 15 years.

Dr. Elrick, who has taught at DMACC since 2011, previously spent 13 years with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Crime Lab and helped start the computer crimes unit for the State of Iowa. He also worked for the private company Digital Intelligence, where he conducted civil investigations and training in more than 20 countries. Additionally, he has led law enforcement forensic training in various parts of the world and testified as an expert witness in federal, state and local court venues.

Dr. Elrick holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry/Biology from Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, as well as a Master of Science degree in Digital Forensics from the University of Central Florida and a PhD in Education from Iowa State University.​

At DMACC, Dr. Elrick shares his knowledge and experience with students.

“DMACC IT and Cybersecurity instructors have actual experience in the fields being taught, and this experience provides so much more for the students to learn from,” Dr. Elrick said. “DMACC provides access to the same forensic tools and processes that are utilized in law enforcement and private examiners. This is unique from many other colleges and universities, which rely on free tools to teach concepts instead of teaching concepts and how to use the tools that employers are looking for. This is a definite advantage for DMACC students.”

For more information about the DMACC IT-Cybersecurity Digital Forensic Investigation program, click here​.