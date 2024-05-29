Just Released

Iowa marketing firm earns recognition in global competition

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (May 29, 2024) – Strategic America (SA), an employee-owned, integrated marketing firm based in West Des Moines, Iowa, won six awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards recognize excellence in video and television and received more than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Winners are selected annually by The Telly Awards Judging Council. Past winners include Adobe, ESPN, NASA, Netflix and many others.

“The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of going beyond the frame. Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues,” Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham said. “The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it’s actually making work, be that on television or TikTok.”

Lisa Holtorf, Strategic America vice president, operations and integration, said receiving these awards speaks to SA’s commitment to brand management and visual storytelling.

“Our team is passionate about visual storytelling for our clients and helping them move their brands forward,” Holtorf said. “We are honored to be among the 2024 Telly Award winners.”

Strategic America’s Telly wins included campaigns for Iowa-based clients, including:

A gold award in the “Entertainment — Regional TV” category for the “Million Dollar Holiday” project for the Iowa Lottery;

Silver awards for the “Taste of Happiness” campaign for Anderson Erickson (AE) Dairy, “Iowa Hawkeye Scratch Campaign” for Iowa Lottery and “Holiday” spot for College Savings Iowa; and

Bronze awards for the “Don’t Tough it Out Campaign” for American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline Stroke and “Opioid Awareness” for the Iowa Attorney General.

Visit the Telly Awards website for more information on SA’s current and past winners.