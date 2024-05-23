Just Released

New Stage Program, New Animals and the Return of Alpacas at Blank Park Zoo

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 23, 2024) – Several animals are making their official debut at Blank Park Zoo this weekend. Among them are three lionfish, a male cinereous vulture, and an additional male Bennett’s wallaby named Sherman. In addition, several birds have been added to the Discovery Center.

“Summer is always fun and exciting at Blank Park Zoo and we are eager for our guests to see all the new animals and programming,” said Anne Shimerdla, president and CEO. “If you look closely, you may see a joey peek out of the pouch in Australia, and in Kids Kingdom, the new mulefoot hogs have grown much larger over the winter. Speaking of growing, Bakari the one-year-old giraffe has been getting bigger as well.”

Also returning to Alpaca Acres this weekend is the very popular and friendly alpaca herd. Guests can feed and interact with alpacas for an additional fee. This year the Zoo will host two additional alpacas from Rusty Stars Alpacas (a total of 10) for an even better experience than last year.

A new educational program will debut this weekend. “Discover, Connect and Take Action” will be presented throughout the summer at noon on Saturdays and Sundays and Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the new Joseph Stage located in the center of the Zoo.

Several birds have been added to the Discovery Center including a hooded pitta, a snowy-headed robin-chat, and a yellow-rumped cacique.

Of course, many guest-favorite activities are returning, including giraffe feeding, the seal and sea lion demonstration and more.