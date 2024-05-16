Herzog Foundation Announces 2024 Christian Teachers of the Year

Herzog Foundation Announces 2024 Christian Teachers of the Year5/16/2024
The Herzog Foundation is proud to recognize the following teachers as the 2024 Christian Teachers of the Year:
“In Christian schools, exceptional teachers abound, and our 12 Teachers of the Year stand as shining examples,” said Herzog Foundation President Darrell Jones. “Selected for their remarkable dedication and innovative teaching methods, each recipient embodies excellence in the classroom. We eagerly anticipate unveiling further details about our 2024 Teachers of the Year in the upcoming months, culminating in their well-deserved recognition at our annual Excellence in Christian Education event this fall.”
The 2024 Teachers of the Year will be invited to Washington, D.C. this fall for a special weekend of professional development opportunities and public acknowledgment of their remarkable contributions to the field of Christian education. Stay tuned for more details of this exciting weekend and each teacher’s unique accomplishments.