Herzog Foundation Announces 2024 Christian Teachers of the Year

5/16/2024

The Herzog Foundation is proud to recognize the following teachers as the 2024 Christian Teachers of the Year: 

Jacob Baker
River Oak Christian Academy Jefferson City, Missouri
Rachel Burrow
Bob Jones Academy
Greenville, South Carolina
Staci Hadel
St. Ann Catholic School
Prairie Village, Kansas
Mari Koester
St. John’s Lutheran
Denver, Colorado
John McWilliams
Providence Classical Christian Academy
Rogers, Arkansas
Julie Pickard
Des Moines Christian School Urbandale, Iowa
Gregg Preston
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy
Fergus Falls, Minnesota
Jayme Reese
Prodigy Leadership Academy Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Erin Seitz
Lincoln Lutheran High School
Lincoln, Nebraska
Jennifer Tonkinson
Valley Christian Schools
Chandler, Arizona
Lucas Vieira
Beacon Hill Classical Academy Camarillo, California
Courtney Warren
Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Madison, Mississippi

“In Christian schools, exceptional teachers abound, and our 12 Teachers of the Year stand as shining examples,” said Herzog Foundation President Darrell Jones. “Selected for their remarkable dedication and innovative teaching methods, each recipient embodies excellence in the classroom. We eagerly anticipate unveiling further details about our 2024 Teachers of the Year in the upcoming months, culminating in their well-deserved recognition at our annual Excellence in Christian Education event this fall.” 

The 2024 Teachers of the Year will be invited to Washington, D.C. this fall for a special weekend of professional development opportunities and public acknowledgment of their remarkable contributions to the field of Christian education. Stay tuned for more details of this exciting weekend and each teacher’s unique accomplishments. 

