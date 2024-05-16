Just Released

Herzog Foundation Announces 2024 Christian Teachers of the Year

The Herzog Foundation is proud to recognize the following teachers as the 2024 Christian Teachers of the Year:

Jacob Baker

River Oak Christian Academy Jefferson City, Missouri Rachel Burrow

Bob Jones Academy

Greenville, South Carolina Staci Hadel

St. Ann Catholic School

Prairie Village, Kansas

Mari Koester

St. John’s Lutheran

Denver, Colorado John McWilliams

Providence Classical Christian Academy

Rogers, Arkansas Julie Pickard

Des Moines Christian School Urbandale, Iowa

Gregg Preston

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy

Fergus Falls, Minnesota Jayme Reese

Prodigy Leadership Academy Cape Girardeau, Missouri Erin Seitz

Lincoln Lutheran High School

Lincoln, Nebraska

Jennifer Tonkinson

Valley Christian Schools

Chandler, Arizona Lucas Vieira

Beacon Hill Classical Academy Camarillo, California Courtney Warren

Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Madison, Mississippi

“In Christian schools, exceptional teachers abound, and our 12 Teachers of the Year stand as shining examples,” said Herzog Foundation President Darrell Jones. “Selected for their remarkable dedication and innovative teaching methods, each recipient embodies excellence in the classroom. We eagerly anticipate unveiling further details about our 2024 Teachers of the Year in the upcoming months, culminating in their well-deserved recognition at our annual Excellence in Christian Education event this fall.”

The 2024 Teachers of the Year will be invited to Washington, D.C. this fall for a special weekend of professional development opportunities and public acknowledgment of their remarkable contributions to the field of Christian education. Stay tuned for more details of this exciting weekend and each teacher’s unique accomplishments.