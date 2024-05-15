Just Released

WDM CHAMBER AND CITY OF WEST DES MOINES SET TO HOST RACCOON RIVER PALOOZA ON JUNE 8

WEST DES MOINES, IA (May 14, 2024) – The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce (WDM Chamber) and the City of West Des Moines will host the fourth annual Raccoon River Palooza presented by Superstorm Roofing & Siding on Saturday, June 8, at Raccoon River Park. This event is free to the community and will feature a variety of local food truck vendors, a family fun zone, cardboard boat races, live music, exhibitors, and more.

At this year’s event, the WDM Chamber presents the headline band: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, known for their performances inspired by the 1950s to 1960s era.

“Approaching our fourth Raccoon River Palooza, we’re excited to bring everyone together again for a day of fun,” said Katherine Harrington, President and CEO of the WDM Chamber. “It’s become a real tradition we all love, and we can’t wait to celebrate West Des Moines together.”

The event will continue the annual tradition of the cardboard boat race competition. There will be a variety of awards presented to this year’s winners, with a panel of judges responsible for determining the recipients.

“The cardboard boat race is a highlight we bring to the community every year,” said Harrington. “It’s a chance for everyone to showcase their creativity, teamwork, and have fun. We can’t wait to see what this year’s contestants come up with and we’re excited to join the community in cheering them on.”

All ages are welcome to participate in the competition and there is no limit regarding the number of people on a team. The number of heats (races) will be determined after all applications are received. Entries are confirmed on a first-come/first-served basis. Those interested in competing in this year’s cardboard boat races can visit https://wdmchamber.org/boat-race-registration to register and must fill out the waiver attached to the link.

Raccoon River Palooza promotes the city’s ongoing growth and community support through entertainment and tradition. The event has been made possible with the support of its presenting sponsor, Superstorm Roofing & Siding. In 2022, the WDM Chamber announced a three-year partnership for the West Des Moines annual festival.

“With over 25 years of experience in residential construction and roofing across Central Iowa, Superstorm Roofing & Siding is more than just a roofing company to us… we’re your neighbor, your friend, and a partner in building a stronger, more connected Central Iowa. That’s why we proudly stand alongside the West Des Moines Chamber in supporting the Raccoon River Palooza this June,” said Chandler Steffy, President and Owner of Superstorm Roofing & Siding. “It is a celebration of the spirit that defines West Des Moines and Central Iowa as a whole. In the world we live in today, we understand the importance of coming together to celebrate our shared values and the beauty of outdoor recreation.”

Part of the festival sponsorship proceeds support building the Athene Pedestrian Bridge, connecting Raccoon River Park to Walnut Woods State Park as part of West Des Moines’ Five Waters Project, set to finish in fall 2024.

Save the date for Raccoon River Palooza, which will take place on Saturday, June 8, at Raccoon River Park (2500 Grand Avenue) in West Des Moines, Iowa from 8 AM to 8 PM. There is no fee to attend. For more information and updates on Raccoon River Palooza, please visit https://wdmchamber.org/raccoon-river-palooza/. For those interested in becoming an exhibitor at the event, please email info@wdmchamber.org.