Just Released

FEMA to Visit Local Neighborhoods in Iowa to Assist Tornado Survivors

FEMA will begin canvassing neighborhoods affected by recent tornadoes in Iowa starting Wednesday, May 15, in coordination with state and county emergency management.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be working in Pottawattamie and Shelby counties in Iowa, then visiting other Iowa counties designated for FEMA Individual Assistance.

In Nebraska, FEMA teams are continuing to canvass neighborhoods affected by the April tornadoes in Douglas and Washington counties.

FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs, medical expenses and other needs not covered by insurance.

DSA personnel help homeowners and renters apply with FEMA, and they can quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. They also provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources.

FEMA DSA staff can easily be identified by their federal photo identification and FEMA clothing. Residents are reminded to ask for official photo identification before providing personal information.

Disaster Recovery Centers Now Open

FEMA has opened two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Nebraska. Iowa residents are welcome to visit either DRC in Nebraska. Work is underway to identify a DRC location in Iowa. All DRCs are barrier free to people with disabilities.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

Disaster Recovery Center Locations:

Douglas County – FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

Omaha Police Department – Community Room C116

20924 Cumberland Dr

Elkhorn, NE 68022

Washington County – FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

First Lutheran Church

2146 Wright St

Blair, NE 68008

Hours for both locations: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.

To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. If you need help completing your application, FEMA staff will be on hand to help you in person.

How to Apply with FEMA

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis

In Iowa, designated counties are Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, and Union

In Nebraska, designated counties are Douglas and Washington

Learn more:

Iowa: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4779