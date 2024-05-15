FEMA to Visit Local Neighborhoods in Iowa to Assist Tornado Survivors

FEMA to Visit Local Neighborhoods in Iowa to Assist Tornado Survivors5/15/2024
FEMA will begin canvassing neighborhoods affected by recent tornadoes in Iowa starting Wednesday, May 15, in coordination with state and county emergency management.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be working in Pottawattamie and Shelby counties in Iowa, then visiting other Iowa counties designated for FEMA Individual Assistance.
In Nebraska, FEMA teams are continuing to canvass neighborhoods affected by the April tornadoes in Douglas and Washington counties.
FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs, medical expenses and other needs not covered by insurance.
DSA personnel help homeowners and renters apply with FEMA, and they can quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. They also provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources.
FEMA DSA staff can easily be identified by their federal photo identification and FEMA clothing. Residents are reminded to ask for official photo identification before providing personal information.
Disaster Recovery Centers Now Open
FEMA has opened two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Nebraska. Iowa residents are welcome to visit either DRC in Nebraska. Work is underway to identify a DRC location in Iowa. All DRCs are barrier free to people with disabilities.
Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.
Disaster Recovery Center Locations:
Douglas County – FEMA Disaster Recovery Center
Omaha Police Department – Community Room C116
20924 Cumberland Dr
Elkhorn, NE 68022
Washington County – FEMA Disaster Recovery Center
First Lutheran Church
2146 Wright St
Blair, NE 68008
Hours for both locations: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.
To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. If you need help completing your application, FEMA staff will be on hand to help you in person.
How to Apply with FEMA
Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)
Download and use the FEMA app
Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI
FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis
In Iowa, designated counties are Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, and Union
In Nebraska, designated counties are Douglas and Washington
Learn more:
Iowa: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4779