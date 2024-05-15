Just Released

ARL SEES SURGE IN PUPPY NUMBERS

May 14, 2024 (Des Moines, Iowa) – The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is currently experiencing a high number of puppies in care. So far this year, the ARL has seen 130+ more puppies than we did at this time last year. The surge is coming at a time when our kennels are already full of dogs.

Puppies often need specialized care and extra time in the shelter. Many puppies are very young and fragile when they arrive, and some need extra medical or behavioral help before they are ready to be spayed/neutered and placed with families. The ARL is calling for adopters to help make room for the influx and foster homes for the dozens of puppies that keep coming in.

“We can’t do this alone and we desperately need the community’s help,” said Tom Colvin, ARL CEO, “We are doing everything we can to keep up with the number of animals entering our care and are getting them into homes as fast as we can, but we really need the public’s help, whether it’s through adoption, fostering, or donating.”

The adoption fee for puppies less than six months is $250 and includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip, and more. To see a list of available dogs and puppies, visit ARL-Iowa.org. If you are not able to adopt, we encourage you to consider becoming a foster home. Visit ARL-Iowa.org/Foster for more information.

If you’d like to help support the care of these puppies and dogs, monetary donations can be made at http://arli.convio.net/site/Donation2?df_id=6980&mfc_pref=T&6980.donation=form1&s_s rc=media&s_subsrc=puppiesmay2024.