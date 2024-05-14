Polk County Heritage Gallery Presents Iowa Exhibited 2024

[Des Moines, IA] – The Iowa Exhibited show will be returning to the Polk County Heritage Gallery this summer. This is an annual show open to Iowa artists who may submit up to three works for consideration by our juror. Works selected for awards will receive cash prizes up to $350.

Submissions will be open from May 17th through May 31st and can be made here: https://form.jotform.com/241264465240148. Roughly 60 pieces will be chosen for the show and the artists of those pieces will be notified and announced on June 12th. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, June 27th, 2024, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. This event is free and open to the public. The show will be up through Thursday, August 15th.

Ben Millett is the juror this year. Quilting is Ben Millett’s creative outlet outside his work at an agriculture company in Des Moines, Iowa. Ben explores color and shape by applying contemporary color palettes to traditional quilt blocks, turning digital concepts into a physical reality with fabric and thread. He creates to play, to communicate ideas, to further the gay agenda, to make what he wants to see. For more information about the juror, visit https://benmillett.us/about.

Celebrating its 44th year in 2024, the Polk County Heritage Gallery has a rich history of providing opportunities to Iowa artists. Housed in the 1908 Beaux Arts Post Office, now part of the Polk County Administrative Building, the gallery is home to several competitive juried exhibits per year in addition to a variety of shows by local artists.

The gallery’s normal hours are 11:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday. During normal hours, the entrance to the Polk County building is at the southwest corner of the building. After entering the building, follow signage to the gallery. During receptions, the entrance is at the northwest corner of the building.