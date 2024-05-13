80/35 MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES LINEUP SCHEDULE, SINGLE DAY TICKET SALES OPEN

Just Released
80/35 MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES LINEUP SCHEDULE, SINGLE DAY TICKET SALES OPEN5/13/2024
(Des Moines, IA) The 80/35 Music Festival, Iowa largest nonprofit music festival, announced the two-day performance schedule for the event, and has opened up single-day ticket sales to the general public. The performance schedule is:
Friday, July 12:
- ● Tripmaster Monkey
- ● SUSTO
- ● Tropa Magica
- ● Dreamer Isioma
- ● The Stone Foxes
- ● OKGOSaturday, July 13, 2024:
- ● Emmett Phillips & The Impact
- ● Belin Quartet
- ● The Uniphonics
- ● 10-Watt Robot
- ● The Maytags
- ● Heavy Crownz
- ● Winona Fighter
- ● The Finesse
- ● Bully
- ● Foxy Shazam
- ● Hiatus Kaiyote
- ● Durry
- ● Killer MikeAdditional free stages and acts will be added to the schedule on the 80/35 website as they are finalized.
Tickets for the 80/35 Music Festival are currently on sale online at www.80-35.com, including single-day tickets which are now available for purchase. See website for ticket and parking prices. Information and pricing for camping will be made available soon.