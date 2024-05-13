Wednesday, May 15, 2024

80/35 MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES LINEUP SCHEDULE, SINGLE DAY TICKET SALES OPEN

5/13/2024

(Des Moines, IA) The 80/35 Music Festival, Iowa largest nonprofit music festival, announced the two-day performance schedule for the event, and has opened up single-day ticket sales to the general public. The performance schedule is:

Friday, July 12:

  • ●  Tripmaster Monkey
  • ●  SUSTO
  • ●  Tropa Magica
  • ●  Dreamer Isioma
  • ●  The Stone Foxes
  • ●  OKGOSaturday, July 13, 2024:
  • ●  Emmett Phillips & The Impact
  • ●  Belin Quartet
  • ●  The Uniphonics
  • ●  10-Watt Robot
  • ●  The Maytags
  • ●  Heavy Crownz
  • ●  Winona Fighter
  • ●  The Finesse
  • ●  Bully
  • ●  Foxy Shazam
  • ●  Hiatus Kaiyote
  • ●  Durry
  • ●  Killer MikeAdditional free stages and acts will be added to the schedule on the 80/35 website as they are finalized.

    Tickets for the 80/35 Music Festival are currently on sale online at www.80-35.com, including single-day tickets which are now available for purchase. See website for ticket and parking prices. Information and pricing for camping will be made available soon.

