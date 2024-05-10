Just Released

Urbandale Embraces Sustainability, Completes Solar Panel Project

Urbandale, IA – The City of Urbandale took a significant step towards sustainability this week, with the completion of a state-of-the-art solar panel array system on top of the City’s Parks & Public Works Maintenance Facility, located at 9401 Hickman Road.

The $500,000 solar panel project represents a substantial investment in the city’s renewable energy future. The 225-kilowatt system not only contributes to reducing reliance on fossil fuels, but also positions Urbandale as a leader in renewable energy adoption among municipalities in the Des Moines metropolitan area.

The decision to embrace solar power aligns with Urbandale’s broader sustainability goals. By prioritizing renewable energy sources, Urbandale reaffirms its commitment to building a more environmentally conscious community for all residents.

The installation of solar panels on the new Parks & Public Works Maintenance Facility represents just one facet of Urbandale’s ongoing efforts to embrace sustainability and combat climate change. As the city continues to explore innovative solutions to environmental challenges, residents can expect further initiatives aimed at promoting a cleaner, greener future.