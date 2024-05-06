Just Released

Ninety-eight students earn honors at state history contest, advance to Nationals, special award recipients and educators recognized

DES MOINES – Ninety-eight Iowa students earned top honors in the National History Day in Iowa Contest

Monday and advanced to compete in the national contest in June.

The ninety-eight students emerged from a total of 500 competitors in Monday’s state contest at the Iowa Event

Center in Des Moines. In June, they will travel to the University of Maryland – College Park where they will

compete in the National History Day contest against nearly 3,000 students from the United States and around

the world. The program is administered by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa

Department of Administrative Services.

This year’s national qualifiers include students from twenty-one different schools:

Abraham Lincoln High School

Akron Westfield Middle School

Ames High School

Bettendorf Middle School

Bishop Heelan Catholic School

Decorah Community Schools Home School Assistance Program

Decorah High School

Emmetsburg Middle School

Gerald W. Kirn Middle School

John F. Kennedy High School

Johnston Senior High School

Harding Middle School

Marshalltown High School

Nashua-Plainfield Junior-Senior High

Nevada Middle School

North Scott Senior High School

St. Benedict School

Storm Lake high School

Unity Christian High School

Wayne Community Junior-Senior High School

Williamsburg Junior-Senior High School

Additionally, five history educators were recognized for their outstanding contribution to history education:

Valerie Phillips, Akron-Westfield Middle School, NHD in Iowa Teacher of the Year – Junior Division.

Sierra Dirksen, Storm Lake Middle School (Honorable Mention First-year NHD Teacher).

Susan Fritzell, Marshalltown High School, NHD in Iowa Teacher of the Year – Senior Division.

Brianne McDermott, Abraham Lincoln High School Council Bluffs (Honorable Mention First Year NHD Teacher).

Linda Vanden Bosch, Clarinda High School, Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award – Iowa Senior Division

Nominee.

Annually, more than a half million middle and higher school students around the world research, develop and

present papers, exhibits, documentaries. Websites and performance about historical topics. The 2024 theme is

‘Turning Points in History.”

The National History Day in Iowa program has been coordinated by the State Historical Society of Iowa since

1994.

Note: The lists of the state winners and special award recipients is available online:

https://history.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/2024-

04/2024%20NHD%20in%20Iowa%20State%20Contest%20Awards%20Ceremony%20%20-

%20Qualifiers%20and%20Alternates.pdf