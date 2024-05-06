Just Released

Central Iowa Water Works Selects Interim Executive Director

DES MOINES – The trustees of the new cooperative regional drinking water authority, Central Iowa

Water Works, met for the first time as a board to select officers and an interim executive director who

could possibly oversee the entity for the remainder of 2024.

The Central Iowa Water Works (CIWW) Board of Trustees celebrated on Wednesday, April 24, the

success of forming a stronger water production system for the region through shared governance and

collaboration.

Before the board meeting started, Robert Andeweg, mayor of Urbandale, recounted the journey to

achieve this regional water authority — from utilities such as Urbandale striking out on its own to build

new water treatment facilities to the years of expanded regional discussion.

“It can be quite a challenge to bring governmental entities together. The concept of this regional group

has been talked about for more than a decade, and I can assure you that I had a lot less gray hair before

this started,” Andeweg said. “There were times I thought this would never come together. It took two

more years and a lot of negotiations, and we have it done. Thank you for all the work that everyone in

this room has done. Let’s get moving.”

Among the CIWW Board’s first actions were to nominate and approve officers:

Chair: Jody Smith, West Des Moines Water Works

Vice Chair: David Jones, city of Ankeny

Secretary: Diane Munns, Des Moines Water Works

In addition, the Board voted to approve William Smith as the interim director. A committee of CIWW

member representatives recommended Smith, a retired attorney and energy consultant, who previously

served on the Iowa Utilities Board staff and has experience in the start-up and operations of a multi-

member public agency called the Organization of MISO States. OMS was established to represent state

and local utility regulators in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) region. It consists

of 17 members across 15 states and a Canadian province, who collaborate to share information and

resources, debate and exchange ideas on policy issues, and communicate viewpoints.

William Smith will serve until an executive director is hired. The CIWW Board selected five trustees to

serve on the executive committee to begin the recruitment process. They are: Jody Smith, Jones,

Munns, John McCune (Urbandale Water Utility) and Courtney Clarke (mayor of Waukee). It is

anticipated the search for an executive director could take up to nine months.