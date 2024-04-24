Just Released

New Report: Des Moines Metro Area Air Ranks Among Cleanest in America with no smoggy days

DES MOINES – (April 24, 2024) – The Des Moines metro area was named among the cleanest in the nation for ozone pollution, with zero unhealthy ozone days, according to the American Lung Association’s 2024 “State of the Air” report, which was released today. Des Moines’ ranking for short term particle pollution improved slightly from 77th in the nation to 79th.

The Lung Association’s 25th annual “State of the Air” report grades exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution, annual particle pollution and short-term spikes in particle pollution over a three-year period. This year’s report includes air quality data from 2020-2022 and is updated to reflect the new annual particle pollution standard that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized in February.

“In the 25 years that the American Lung Association has been doing our ‘State of the Air’ report, we have seen incredible improvement in the nation’s air quality. Unfortunately, more than 131 million people still live in places with unhealthy levels of air pollution, and central still has work to do,” said Kristina Hamilton, Advocacy Director for the American Lung Association. “Climate change is making air pollution more likely to form and more difficult to clean up. So, there are actions we can and must take to improve air quality, including protecting Iowans from the health harms of coal plants and other fossil fuel and calling on the EPA to set long-overdue stronger national limits on ozone pollution.”

Ground-level Ozone Pollution in the Des Moines-Ames-West Des Moines, IA metro area:

The “State of the Air” report looked at levels of ozone “smog,” the air pollutant affecting the largest number of people in the United States. The Des Moines metro area ranked among the nation’s cleanest cities for ozone pollution. The ranking was based on the area’s worst county’s average number of unhealthy days—0 days per year, an A grade, in Polk County, Iowa. This was comparable to the area’s ranking in last year’s report among the nation’s cleanest cities, with 0 days per year, an A grade.

Particle Pollution in the Des Moines-Ames-West Des Moines, IA metro area:

The report also tracked short-term spikes in particle pollution, which can be extremely dangerous and even deadly. The greater Des Moines area ranked 79th worst in the nation for short-term particle pollution. The ranking was based on the area’s worst county’s average number of unhealthy days—1.3 days per year, a C grade, in Polk County, Iowa. This was better than the area’s ranking in last year’s report of 77th worst, with 1.3 days per year, a C grade. Coal plants in Iowa are a major producer of particle pollution.

For the year-round average level of particle pollution, Polk County, Iowa received a passing grade for pollution levels below the federal standard that was recently updated by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The Des Moines metro area ranked 142nd worst in the nation. This was better than the area’s ranking in last year’s report of 139th worst in the nation.

The “State of the Air” report found that nationally, more than 131 million people live in an area that received a failing grade for at least one measure of air pollution, and 43.9 million people live in areas with failing grades for all three measures. In the three years covered by this report, individuals in the U.S. experienced the highest number of days when particle pollution reached “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” levels in the history of reporting the “State of the Air.” Communities of color are disproportionately exposed to unhealthy air and are also more likely to be living with one or more chronic conditions that make them more vulnerable to air pollution, including asthma, diabetes, and heart disease. The report found that a person of color in the U.S. is more than twice as likely as a white individual to live in a community with a failing grade on all three pollution measures.

Both ozone and particle pollution can cause premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, heart attacks, strokes, preterm births, and impaired cognitive functioning later in life. Particle pollution can also cause lung cancer.

The EPA recently finalized new air pollution rules that will help clean up particle pollution and address climate change. Now, the Lung Association is urging the EPA to set long overdue stronger national limits on ozone pollution. Stronger limits would help people protect themselves and drive cleanup of polluting sources across the country. See the full report results and sign the petition at Lung.org/SOTA.