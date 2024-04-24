INVEST DSM ANNOUNCES NEW HIGHLAND PARK PROJECT

INVEST DSM ANNOUNCES NEW HIGHLAND PARK PROJECT4/24/2024
Des Moines, IA — April 23, 2024 — Invest DSM, a non-profit organization that works to
revitalize neighborhoods in Des Moines has selected Sonar Development Partners to
develop, own, and manage a mixed-use building anticipated to include apartments,
restaurant, and retail space on an Invest DSM-owned site at the southwest corner of
Sixth and Euclid Avenues. Substance Architecture is designing the project which DCI
Group, Inc, will construct.
“I’m excited to play a part in continuing the momentum building in this area. I am
passionate about urban design and the impact it can have on a neighborhood. Our goal
is to provide much-needed housing that compliments the character of the area and
honors the history of the site and neighborhood.” says Brian Clark, founder and
President of Sonar Development Partners.
The high-profile site is in an area of Des Moines that has seen a significant resurgence
in redevelopment and business interest over the past few years. Christopher Civitate,
Invest DSM’s Neighborhood Development Manager, says Invest DSM purchased the
property because they believe it provides a great opportunity for a signature
development to anchor the area moving forward. “Invest DSM has been heavily
involved in the revitalization of this neighborhood and business district,” Invest DSM
Executive Director Amber Lynch said. “We have seen the results with new businesses
opening up and the increased demand for housing in this area.”
The development team plans to meet with the neighborhood this spring to provide more
information on the project.