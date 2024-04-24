Just Released

INVEST DSM ANNOUNCES NEW HIGHLAND PARK PROJECT

Des Moines, IA — April 23, 2024 — Invest DSM, a non-profit organization that works to

revitalize neighborhoods in Des Moines has selected Sonar Development Partners to

develop, own, and manage a mixed-use building anticipated to include apartments,

restaurant, and retail space on an Invest DSM-owned site at the southwest corner of

Sixth and Euclid Avenues. Substance Architecture is designing the project which DCI

Group, Inc, will construct.

“I’m excited to play a part in continuing the momentum building in this area. I am

passionate about urban design and the impact it can have on a neighborhood. Our goal

is to provide much-needed housing that compliments the character of the area and

honors the history of the site and neighborhood.” says Brian Clark, founder and

President of Sonar Development Partners.

The high-profile site is in an area of Des Moines that has seen a significant resurgence

in redevelopment and business interest over the past few years. Christopher Civitate,

Invest DSM’s Neighborhood Development Manager, says Invest DSM purchased the

property because they believe it provides a great opportunity for a signature

development to anchor the area moving forward. “Invest DSM has been heavily

involved in the revitalization of this neighborhood and business district,” Invest DSM

Executive Director Amber Lynch said. “We have seen the results with new businesses

opening up and the increased demand for housing in this area.”

The development team plans to meet with the neighborhood this spring to provide more

information on the project.