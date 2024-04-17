Just Released

Three New Commercial Lenders Position Bank Iowa for Growth

(West Des Moines, Iowa – April 17, 2024) – Bank Iowa today announced the addition of three local lenders to the bank’s fast-growing commercial lending team. All three bankers will serve businesses operating within the $2 billion community bank’s West Des Moines region.

Jake Brower, Erik Moen and Aaron Patterson, all seasoned professionals with collective local banking experience of more than 30 years, are joining Bank Iowa as relationship managers. Each brings with him a deep understanding of the financial needs of growing businesses.

The new lenders are all native Iowans with degrees from Midwest colleges. Brower, of West Des Moines, graduated from St. Ambrose University; Moen, of Inwood, graduated from Augustana University; Patterson, of Vinton, graduated from the University of Iowa. The men are also avid volunteers, having contributed to a wide range of Iowa non-profits, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, YMCA, Meals from the Heartland, FCA Central and several youth sports teams.

The lenders each shared the following regarding entering the next chapter of their lending careers at Bank Iowa:

“Bank Iowa is not just a bank; it’s a local institution that actively fosters growth in our community,” Brower said. “I’m thrilled to be part of a team that shares my values and is dedicated to our local economy.”

“I am excited to work with a local bank that has such an outstanding reputation in the industry,” Moen said. “Serving local customers alongside a bank that supports my values is critical.”

“Simply put, I am excited to work with the people here at Bank Iowa,” Patterson said. “I’m looking forward to building new relationships. It’s clear right from the moment you walk through the door at Bank Iowa that people are behind the purpose of everything that is done here.”