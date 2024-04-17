Just Released

Keep Iowa Beautiful Announces 2024 Scholarship Winners

(April 16, 2024) – Keep Iowa Beautiful is thrilled to announce the three students who will receive $1,000 Keep Iowa Beautiful scholarships toward their studies at an Iowa college or university.

Isabelle Bolton of Camanche earned the Byers Scholarship. Bolton plans to attend Iowa State University studying Environmental Science and Global Resource Systems. This scholarship is named in honor of educator Bob Byers, whose dedication to young people and environmental concerns was a driving force encouraging young people to help improve their communities.

Chloe Zittergruen of Keswick earned the Fultz Scholarship. Zittergruen plans to attend Iowa State University studying Agricultural Communications and Horticulture. This scholarship is named in honor of Bill Fultz, a founding Keep Iowa Beautiful Board member and artist. He started an advertising agency that became the largest agriculture advertising agency in the world.

Jacie Hoeg of Wapello earned the Schnepf Scholarship. Hoeg plans to attend Iowa State University studying Human Resource Management. This scholarship is named in honor of Gerry Schnepf, founding Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. His career spanned 50 years of making Iowa a better place to live, work and raise a family.

“Keep Iowa Beautiful is proud to award scholarships to graduating high school seniors who have a record of community service, leadership and environmental stewardship,” said Andy Frantz, Keep Iowa Beautiful Executive Director. “These seniors have a passion for improving the communities they call home, and we’re thrilled to support their educational journey.”

Since the creation of the scholarship program, Keep Iowa Beautiful has awarded $60,000 to 70 students. There were 119 applications for this year’s three scholarships.