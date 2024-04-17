Just Released

KEEP IOWA BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES 2024 AWARDS

(April 16, 2024) – The Keep Iowa Beautiful Board of Directors has announced the 2024 annual award winners.

“The Keep Iowa Beautiful award program recognizes exceptional people and organizations that have gone above and beyond to create positive change in Iowa communities,” said Andy Frantz, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. “Creating a stronger sense of pride in communities helps to improve the cultural and economic vitality where we live, work and raise a family.”

The Keep Iowa Beautiful Corporation Award goes to Wellmark for supporting community development efforts and collaboratively identifying challenges and opportunities for Iowa’s rural communities.

The Keep Iowa Beautiful Organization Award goes to Empower Rural Iowa for empowering communities and resource providers to engage in collaboration and create positive change for rural Iowa.

The Keep Iowa Beautiful Robert D. Ray Award of Excellence goes to the Community of Perry for fostering community engagement and historic preservation efforts through the work of local leaders and volunteers, and the Community of Camanche for building strong community partnerships through Hometown Pride to enhance the community and its local amenities.

The Keep Iowa Beautiful Donald F. Lamberti Hometown Pride Vision Award selected Sandy Ehrig for her longtime support and service to improving the quality of life in our state and making rural Iowa a better place to live and raise a family.

The 2024 Keep Iowa Beautiful award winners attended an awards ceremony with Governor Reynolds at the Capitol on Monday, April 15.