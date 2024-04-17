Just Released

Des Moines Latino Film Festival Opens Tonight

(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Latino Film Festival is set to commence its Fourth Annual festival tonight, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience in the vibrant world of Latino storytelling.

One of the highlights of the festival will be the exclusive Q&A sessions with the talented directors and producers behind some of the featured films. Following select screenings throughout the festival, audiences will have the chance to engage in thought-provoking discussions with these visionary filmmakers, delving deeper into the themes, inspirations, and challenges behind their work.

“We are thrilled to provide our audiences with the opportunity to connect directly with the creative minds behind the films,” said Luis Leon, Technical Committee Chair of the Des Moines Latino Film Festival. “These Q&A sessions offer a behind-the-scenes look at the filmmaking process and provide valuable insights into the stories and experiences that shape Latino cinema.”

The Des Moines Latino Festival is Tuesday-Friday, April 16-19th at the Fleur Cinema. Q&A Event Schedule:

Wednesday | Director | John Ramirez | How Do You Take Your Coffee

Wednesday | Producers | Mike Karp & Ramon Torres | A Little Family Drama

Thursday | Student Director | Modesto Segura | Zoot Suit Riots

Thursday | Student Director | Jenny R. Alvarez Lopez | Misael

Thursday | Producer | Darwin Salas | The Way Up – Iowa Demon Hawks

Friday | Gerardo Duron | Alone and Sinner

This film festival is FREE, due to the generosity of our sponsors. MARQUEE Sponsors: Prairie Meadows Iowa Arts Council, and Jessicat Productions. PRESENTING Sponsors: Business Publications Corporation, LaQBuena Radio, and Bravo Greater Des Moines Tickets are FREE, but reservations are encouraged. The full schedule and links are at www.latinocenterofiowa.org |https://www.facebook.com/LatinoCenterOfIowa