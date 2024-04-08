Just Released

Climbers Raise $234K in Downtown Des Moines for Lung Health

DES MOINES – (April 7, 2024) – This morning, more than 700 people raised $234,000 at the 2024 Fight For Air Climb Des Moines, locally presented by EMC Insurance Companies. The event supports more than 375,000 people living with lung disease in Iowa.

Climbers of all skill levels raced to the top of four downtown Des Moines buildings to raise awareness and money to fight lung disease through research, education, and advocacy.

“Thanks to the determination of our climbers, sponsors, and donors we raised $234,000 to help ongoing efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease in Iowa,” said Micki Sandquist, executive director, American Lung Association. “We are very grateful to everyone that came out to support lung health and so proud of the funds raised.”

The Lung Association looks forward to next year’s Climb event and continuing its commitment to improving lung health and preventing lung disease.