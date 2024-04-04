Just Released

Invest DSM adds more neighborhoods eligible for grants in 2025

Des Moines, IA – April 2, 2024 – The Union Park, North of Grand, and Woodland Heights

neighborhoods will be joining Invest DSM’s active neighborhoods as Special Investment Districts

in 2025. These districts will identify priority improvements aimed at enhancing the quality of

life and economic vitality of their neighborhoods through a year-long planning process that will

involve residents and business owners.

Areas currently eligible for Invest DSM’s grants include Columbus Park, Drake, Franklin, and Oak

Park/Highland Park.

“We are excited to expand our geographic footprint to serve more of Des Moines,” said Amber

Lynch, Executive Director at Invest DSM. “While we get to know our new neighborhoods, we

want to remind neighbors in our current areas that we’re here to help with any property

improvements they may need.”

Invest DSM aims to empower residents and business owners in targeted areas to drive positive

change in their neighborhoods. By providing financial assistance through various grant

programs and community engagement, the organization seeks to create vibrant, healthy, and

thriving neighborhoods. Check your eligibility here.