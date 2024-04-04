Invest DSM adds more neighborhoods eligible for grants in 2025

Invest DSM adds more neighborhoods eligible for grants in 20254/4/2024
Des Moines, IA – April 2, 2024 – The Union Park, North of Grand, and Woodland Heights
neighborhoods will be joining Invest DSM’s active neighborhoods as Special Investment Districts
in 2025. These districts will identify priority improvements aimed at enhancing the quality of
life and economic vitality of their neighborhoods through a year-long planning process that will
involve residents and business owners.
Areas currently eligible for Invest DSM’s grants include Columbus Park, Drake, Franklin, and Oak
Park/Highland Park.
“We are excited to expand our geographic footprint to serve more of Des Moines,” said Amber
Lynch, Executive Director at Invest DSM. “While we get to know our new neighborhoods, we
want to remind neighbors in our current areas that we’re here to help with any property
improvements they may need.”
Invest DSM aims to empower residents and business owners in targeted areas to drive positive
change in their neighborhoods. By providing financial assistance through various grant
programs and community engagement, the organization seeks to create vibrant, healthy, and
thriving neighborhoods. Check your eligibility here.