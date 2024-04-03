Just Released

Hy-Vee Dietitians to Offer 2,000 Free A1C Screenings in April

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (April 2, 2024)— Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that it will provide 2,000 free A1C screenings in April at select Hy-Vee stores throughout its eight-state region.

This simple blood test measures average blood sugar levels over the past three months. This is a common test used to identify prediabetes or diabetes. Registration is required for the free A1C screening and can be done online. Once registered, a local Hy-Vee dietitian will reach out to schedule a screening based on availability. Free A1C screenings are only available while supplies last and are provided in partnership with Embecta, PB2, Chobani, Liquid IV and Pacific Coast Producers. A list of Hy-Vee locations offering the screening can be found below.

Additionally, Hy-Vee dietitians will offer additional events throughout the month to support customers’ wellness journeys:

Free Dietitian Discovery Session

Individuals can jumpstart their health journey by scheduling a complimentary discovery session with a Hy-Vee registered dietitian to learn about the different services available and choose the right individual program for their wellness journey. Discovery sessions are offered virtually, by phone or in person and in Spanish. Customers can schedule a discovery session with the Dietitian Discovery Call Center by eitherregistering online or calling (515) 695-3121.

Free Virtual Wellness Wednesday Class

A Hy-Vee dietitian will host a complimentary virtual class on Wednesday, April 10 from 12-12:30 p.m. The dietitian will cover important topics while highlighting simple recipes and go-to products. Our April class will feature diabetes-friendly snacks. Registration is available online.