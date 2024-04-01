Just Released

Muffins and Mammograms: Uninsured or underinsured qualifying patients can get a free mammogram screening on April 20 at MercyOne

Des Moines, Iowa; April 1, 2024 — Join MercyOne and Bras for the Cause for Muffins and Mammograms, receive a free mammogram screening on April 20, and enjoy muffins and coffee.

This annual event provides uninsured or underinsured qualifying patients who meet the income and insurance criteria with a free mammogram. Mammograms are the gold standard for detecting breast cancer and the most effective screening test used today to find breast cancer in most women and men. It can find cancers at an early stage when the chances of long-term survival are highest.

“Mammograms are essential for every woman, age 40 and older. The goal of mammography is to find breast cancer before the patient notices it – so before they feel a lump or have any symptoms from it – and to find the cancer as small and as treatable as possible,” said Tiffany Torstenson, DO, Medical Director MercyOne Katzmann Breast Care.

Most lives are saved when women begin annual screening by age 40. If a patient is at higher risk of developing breast cancer due to family history or other risk factors, they may need to begin getting mammograms earlier.

Event details

Saturday, April 20, from 8 a.m. – noon.