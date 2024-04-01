Just Released

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa Launches Big Draft Campaign To Recruit 60 Bigs in 60 Days

Des Moines, IA, (April 1, 2024) In collaboration with the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa (BBBSCI) recently launched the Big Draft, an annual volunteer recruitment campaign to encourage more adults, particularly men of color, to become mentors (“Bigs”). As the NFL drafts its next class of players, BBBSCI is drafting its next class of Bigs to reach more youth on the waiting list for a mentor in Central Iowa. Their goal is to recruit 60 Bigs in 60 days.

Today, one in three youth in America are growing up without a sustained, positive adult mentor in their lives. The gap between mentorship and youth who need it most continues to widen due to perceived barriers of the time and expertise needed to become a mentor.

The need for youth mentorship is critical in Central Iowa and greater than ever right now with over 200 youth waiting for a Big. Through the Big Draft, BBBSCI is shifting perceptions of mentorship and redefining the everyday moments that can make a big impact on the lives of young people.

BBBSCI is introducing a new component of the Big Draft. They will host their first-ever flag football game on Saturday, April 13 at 2:00 pm at Williams Stadium (1591 E University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50316). Over 20 youth in BBBSCI’s mentoring programs have signed up for this game where they will team up with athletes from Grand View, Simpson, and other colleges to have a fun-filled afternoon.

“We invite the public to attend this free event to cheer on the teams, learn about our mentoring programs, and sign up to become Bigs,” said BBBSCI Director of Programs- Tony Leo.

To learn more about becoming a mentor, please visit www.bbbsia.org.