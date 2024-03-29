Just Released

MPO seeks public input on street safety strategies and areas of concern

Des Moines, IA – The public is invited to help improve the safety of people driving, biking, walking and using transit on the streets of Greater Des Moines by sharing their thoughts on safety strategies and areas of concern.

The public input will help inform a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan (CSAP) being developed by the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). The planning effort was made possible with an $800,000 planning grant from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“We want to take every step possible to further reduce roadway casualties,” said Mark Holm, MPO Chair and Mayor of Ankeny. “To do that we need to learn from the people who use the transportation system every day – the people who know the trouble spots and have ideas for safety improvements.”

Residents within the greater Des Moines area are encouraged to complete a brief online survey at dmampo.org/safety-action-plan. Residents can use an interactive mapping tool to identify areas of concern in the transportation network and share ideas to improve safety for all. Residents are encouraged to complete the survey soon, as input is especially valuable in the early stages of plan development.

A CSAP is a document that guides local transportation planning leaders in making investments and changes that will eliminate traffic-related fatal and serious injuries over time. The plan is developed through detailed analysis of safety data combined with residents’ lived experiences. This data-driven approach identifies and prioritizes transportation-related safety issues in the region. The planning process, using your input, will identify key opportunities and actions for engineers, planners, advocates, enforcement, emergency medical services and others to make the biggest impact in the Des Moines region.

Additional public engagement events and opportunities to provide comments will be available during the CSAP process. More information can be found at dmampo.org/safety-action-plan.