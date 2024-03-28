Just Released

Curbside Yard Waste Season Begins April 1

March 27, 2024 – The Compost It! program’s curbside yard waste collection will begin for the season April 1.

The program accepts small twigs and branches, leaves and lawn clippings and any garden vegetation. Dirt, mulch, rocks and food waste are not allowed.

Residents can use the program two different ways:

Option 1: Bags & stickers. Yard waste can be placed in Compost it! bags or store-brand bags with a green Compost It! sticker attached. Compost It! stickers can also be used on brush and branch bundles. Bags and stickers are sold at many local grocery, home improvement and convenience stores.

Option 2: Cart service. Residents who set out several Compost It! bags each week may prefer to enroll in a Compost It! cart instead. The 96-gallon cart can hold equivalent to three yard waste bags. The Compost It! cart is run as an annual subscription service. Information about requesting a cart or renewing stickers is available at www.WhereItShouldGo.com/CompostItCart.

Residents of participating communities should place yard waste at the curb for collection by 6 AM on their regular collection day.

Cities participating in the Compost It! program include Altoona, Bondurant, Carlisle, Clive, Des Moines*, Grimes, Johnston, Mitchellville, Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Polk City, Runnells, Urbandale, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights.

*Yard waste is picked up year-round in the city of Des Moines.