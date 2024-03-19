Just Released

Two Strangers Walk into the Woods, What Happens When Paths Cross?

Beaverdale Books will host author Tracey Garvis Graves as she launches her new book, The Trail of Lost Hearts, on Tuesday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. New York Times bestselling author Garvis Graves has tackled everything including forbidden love in On the Island, love on the spectrum in The Girl He Used to Know, and post-divorce love in Heard it in a Love Song.

Her new book tells the “breathtaking and endlessly romantic” story of two lost souls who grow from strangers to lovers on an accidentally shared hiking trip. Thirty-four-year-old Wren Waters believes that if you pay attention, the universe will send you exactly what you need. But her worldview shatters when the universe delivers two life-altering blows she didn’t see coming, and all she wants to do is put the whole heartbreaking mess behind her.

No one is more surprised than Wren when she discovers that geocaching—the outdoor activity of using GPS to look for hidden objects—is the only thing getting her out of bed and out of her head. She decides that a weeklong solo quest geocaching in Oregon is exactly what she needs to take back control of her life.

T.racey Garvis Graves is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestselling author. Her debut novel, On the Island, spent 9 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, has been translated into twenty-nine languages, and is in development with MGM and Temple Hill Productions for a feature film. She is also the author of Uncharted, Covet, Every Time I Think of You, Cherish, Heart-Shaped Hack, White-Hot Hack, The Girl He Used to Know, and Heard it in a Love Song. She is hard at work on her next book.

This event will be moderated by Kali White VanBaale, a Des Moines-area creative writing professor and award-winning author of novels, short stories, essays, and articles.