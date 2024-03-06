Just Released

Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa Announces Over $6.5 Million Raised for the 50th Telethon

Des Moines, IA – Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa has raised more than $6.5 million through the 50th Telethon.

The Variety Telethon has been an institution in Des Moines and throughout the entire state of Iowa, with thousands of volunteers, donors, entertainers, and supporters joining together to raise funds to help Iowa’s children year after year. Over the years, the Variety Telethon has evolved from a 24-hour broadcast into a shorter, televised multi-million-dollar fundraiser that still highlights the many ways Variety helps Iowa’s children. Variety VIPs (Very Interested Persons) and corporate supporters continue to raise funds that support Variety’s mission of improving the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill, or living with special needs.

The one-hour spotlight program aired on Saturday, March 2 on We Are Iowa – Local 5 ABC. The program highlighted 50 years of impact, recognized some of the key people who helped us along the way, and highlighted how Variety is at work in our community today.

Variety has a history of hitting record-breaking fundraising numbers during milestone years, and this year was no exception.

1984, 10th Telethon – first time we raised over $1 million

1989, 15th Telethon – first time we raised over $2 million

1994, 20th Telethon – first time we raised over $3 million

1999, 25th Telethon – first time we raised over $4 million

2024, 50th Telethon – first time we raised over $6 million

“This is an unprecedented fundraising total for Variety,” said Sheri McMichael, Executive Director of Variety – the Children’s Charity. “We wouldn’t be here without the thousands of people who have supported Variety over the years – from answering phones, providing transportation to the cast, calculating numbers, hosting the hospitality room, and reaching out to their networks to solicit donations. It truly takes a village to make this large of an impact, and we are so grateful for everyone who supports Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa.”