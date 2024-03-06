Just Released

Keeping Iowans of All Ages Active and Healthy Through the Iowa Senior Games

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (March 5, 2024) – We all know staying physically active is important for our health and wellness, but as we age, it seems to become more and more difficult and gets put on the backburner. The Iowa Senior Games, a pillar of the Iowa Sports Foundation and a member of the National Senior Games Association, understands this need and encourages older adults in Iowa to continue playing and competing in sports to stay active.

Each summer, the Iowa Senior Games are hosted in the Greater Des Moines area. This year, the Games will be held June 5-9, and registration for events is currently open on the Iowa Senior Games website. Athletes will come together from all over the state, and even neighboring states, to compete in the Games. This Olympic-style event is specifically for men and women who are at least 50 years old. Events range from Pickleball to Track and Field to Horseshoes to Golf, and participants compete against peers in their age bracket. The top three competitors in every event for every age bracket are awarded medals. On even numbered years, the top 3 Iowans in each event for every age bracket qualify for the National Senior Games, held every two years.

The next National Senior Games event will be held in Greater Des Moines in 2025. To get ready for that event and to spread awareness of the Senior Games movement across the nation, a Senior Games Community Day is being held at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines during National Senior Games week in March. Community members of all ages are invited to come to this free event on Wednesday, March 20 from 3-5pm to sample different sports and learn about opportunities for adults 50+ to get involved in the Senior Games. There will be a Pickleball exhibition match between Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen and Iowa Senior Games athletes, opportunities to try different sports, and more. This event is hosted by the National Senior Games Association, Iowa Senior Games, Catch Des Moines and Discover Ames. Learn more and RSVP at bit.ly/NSGWeek-DSM.

Through initiatives like the Senior Games Community Day, the Iowa Senior Games aims to not only prepare for the national stage next year, but also to inspire individuals of all ages to embrace the spirit of competition and camaraderie. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, March 20 from 3-5pm for a celebration of active living. Together, let’s champion wellness, community, and the joy of sports for generations to come.