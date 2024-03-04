Just Released

Moberg Gallery | Chris Vance | Sampled

Opening Reception

Friday, March 8, 2024

5 pm – 8 pm

2411 Grand Ave.

Des Moines, Iowa 50312

Free and open to the public

Parking behind the gallery

Join Moberg Gallery for the opening reception of new work by local favorite, Chris Vance. The artist will be in

attendance, and DJ Dennis Atherton will be doing some sampling for us, as well. Refreshments

will be served.

Every new year, Chris Vance asks himself what of the previous year he wants to comment on. These new works are in response to thinking about the controversies and conversations around the rise of AI and AI-produced art. For Vance, this relates back to the music of the 1980s, when groups were sampling in their music, and the beginning of a shift in how music is made. He decided to cut and recompose bits of ads and articles from older magazines that influenced and helped him further is own art making. In doing so, Vance has created small storms of image, color, text, and remnants of his love for graffiti and street culture. Breaking rules is important to him, but controlled chaos is also his strength. And in these new mixed-media works, he is sampling and integrating his personal history with that of the art world. Don’t miss these works which create a “cycled” and renewed world from Chris Vance.

Sampled will be on view through Saturday, April 6. www.moberggallery.com