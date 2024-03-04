Just Released

Iowa Bankers Help Iowa PBS Raise Over $21,000 at Annual Pledge Drive

JOHNSTON, IOWA (March 4, 2024) — Twelve bankers from across the state helped kick off Iowa PBS’ annual pledge drive, known as Festival, which continues through March 11. Volunteers answered pledge phones from 3-8:30 p.m. to help raise $21,255 for the public television network.

“The Iowa Bankers Association has been a longtime supporter of Iowa PBS, and we look forward to the continued partnership,” said Jenica Lensmeyer, the IBA’s vice president of marketing and industry relations. “Our partnership with PBS is a natural fit — we both value strengthening Iowa communities through education.”

The IBA and Iowa banks have been involved with Festival for 26 years, beginning in 1998. And this year’s volunteers represented four banks from across the state in addition to the association.

“This was my first year volunteering with the IBA at Festival,” said Brittney Strader, of Luana Savings Bank in Norwalk. “When I decided to volunteer at Festival, I knew it would be a great opportunity to meet some of the other local Iowa bankers I otherwise may not have had the chance to meet! We all had a great time on set, learned a bit more about Iowa PBS and, of course, enjoyed speaking with donors and assisting them with their contribution. I knew it would be a wonderful experience, and I hope to be able to volunteer next year as well!”