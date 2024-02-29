Just Released

Art Week Des Moines seeks 10 mural sites

DES MOINES (Feb. 29, 2024) – Art Week Des Moines organizers are looking for 10 local businesses to host new murals as the annual celebration of local artists nears its tenth anniversary.

“Art Week Des Moines usually prompts mural installations at local businesses,” said Teva Dawson, founder of public arts consultancy Group Creative Services and coordinator for Art Week Des Moines. “Murals get such a positive reaction from the business and the neighborhood, so we’re reaching for exponential growth in this anniversary year.”

Dawson says studies show that murals generate more attention than traditional billboards and make people more likely to visit a business.

“Group Creative Services works to transform the role of artists in building communities,” said Dawson. “Art investments are proven to generate a strong return for communities, and Group’s coordination of Art Week Des Moines aims to grow that return in our hometown.”

Dawson says they hope to have 10 locations defined by May 1, aiming to have artists’ work underway or completed by June 9 – the first day of Art Week Des Moines 2024.

Businesses interested in hosting a mural are encouraged to email teva@groupcreatives.com for details on the process.

About Art Week Des Moines

Art Week Des Moines is a genre-blending celebration of local art and artists in the Des Moines metro anchored by neighborhood host sites. Art Week is open to all interested in showcasing their work among the diverse offering of creative expression growing in Des Moines.Art Week Des Moines 2024 sponsors include Invest DSM, National Endowment for the Arts and the Iowa Arts Council, Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation and Visionary Services. Group Creative Servicescoordinates this artist-led celebration. Visit https://artweekdesmoines.com/ for details on the weeklong celebration of local art scheduled for June 9-15, 2024.