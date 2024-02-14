Just Released

More than $62.1 Million in Charitable Grants Distributed from Community Foundation Funds in 2023

NEWS RELEASE – Des Moines, IA –

More than $62.1 million was distributed to nonprofit organizations from charitable giving funds held at the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines

in 2023. Over 3,260 charities received support as fundholders responded to community needs and opportunities. Thanks to the generosity and support of Iowans, $79.2 million in gifts were made by donors to charitable giving funds to invest back into the community

through continued growth, offering even greater support.

“The Community Foundation provides personalized resources and expertise to maximize charitable giving, shaping strong communities and providing leadership to our nonprofit

sector,” said Susan Fitzsimmons, board chair. “The success of the organization speaks to the generosity of those who call our communities home and the trust they place in the Community Foundation to catalyze transformational change.”

2023

Achievements:

· More than $62.1 million in grants were made in 2023 from charitable giving funds held at the Community Foundation.

· Over $79.2 million in gifts were made by donors to Community Foundation funds in 2023.

· The Community Foundation’s net assets under administration are more than $936 million as of December 31, 2023.

· 105 new charitable funds were established in 2023, for a total of 2,543 funds under administration.

· Over 3,260 charities received support as fundholders responded to community needs and opportunities.

· Nearly 200 individuals attended DonorConnect events to learn about community needs and opportunities.

· The Community Foundation facilitated trainings and conversations, offering 16 Capacity Building Trainings with 520 attendees; 9 For Impact Leader cohort sessions with 13 graduates; and multiple Colleague Connect convenings since June with 220 attendees.

· Served as the host foundation providing support for

affiliate community foundations in 46 counties and communities throughout Iowa.

“Donors throughout Iowa continue to rise to the occasion with an invested vision in the future,” said Kristi Knous, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines. “As we reflect on the achievements of 2023, we also look to the future. Our charitable sector plays a critical role in facing and addressing increasingly complex issues. A commitment to shared accountability, collaboration and philanthropy across all sectors will allow us to continue to rise to the challenge; furthering the communities we are proud to call home. We are Better Together!”

The Community Foundation will host its Annual Celebration Luncheon and Report to the Community on Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Community Choice

Convention Center, 833 5th Avenue,

Des Moines. A new strategic framework for the vision of the Community Foundation over the next five years will be unveiled. Registration is now open and can be found by visiting the Community Foundation events page.