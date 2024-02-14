Just Released

Bank Iowa Celebrates Retirement of Chief Lending Officer

(West Des Moines, Iowa – February 12, 2024) – Bank Iowa Chief Lending Officer Bob Gagne retired from Bank Iowa on February 2, 2024. Gagne led the $2 billion community bank’s lending team from the West Des Moines headquarters for more than six years.

“Bob joined the bank in 2017 with a wealth of experience to help Bank Iowa, and specifically our lending teams,” said Bank Iowa President/CEO Jim Plagge. “He was instrumental in the rollout of our business development culture, which has empowered our lenders to bring about historic loan growth. Credit quality has also improved under Bob’s leadership. Bob is leaving the bank in an excellent position to continue on our path to growth, helping more Iowans achieve their financial goals.”

“I will miss the interactions with our customers, and the business development meetings with prospects,” said Gagne. “I have great admiration and respect for Iowa entrepreneurs and have always enjoyed watching them strategize and grow to achieve success.”

The bank will host an open house honoring Gagne on February 16, 2024, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Bank Iowa Corporate offices: 1225 Jordan Creek Pkwy Unit 200 in West Des Moines, Iowa, 50266.

About Bank Iowa

With more than $2 billion in assets, Bank Iowa ranks as one of the leading independent ag banks and the second-largest family-owned bank in the state. Farmers, families, and businesses access Bank Iowa’s products and services through more than 20 locations, as well as online and on mobile devices. To learn more, visit bankiowa.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.