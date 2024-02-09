Just Released

FAREWAY ANNOUNCES $100,000 GRANT TO SUPPORT DMACC’S NEW TRANSPORTATION INSTITUTE

NEWS RELEASE (DES MOINES, IA) – Fareway Stores, Inc. presented a $100,000 check to Rob Denson, DMACC’s President and Tara Connolly, Executive Director of the DMACC Foundation. The funds will be used to help build DMACC’s new Transportation Institute that’s currently under construction.

“The new DMACC Transportation Institute will train the next generation of truck drivers, including future Fareway drivers,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “This profession plays a critical role to Fareway’s long term viability, and we are happy to support DMACC by investing in a new facility to provide additional learning opportunities to students.”

Fareway’s donation, along with other public funds and private gifts are crucial to successful completion of the 8,600-square-foot DMACC Transportation Institute. The new facility will double the program’s current student capacity and result in a significant increase in enrollment.

The three-phase project started late last year and will include a new building and attached three-story garage; new concrete training pad; and demolition of the old Transportation Institute building. The project will be completed in 2025.

“We’d like to thank Fareway for their generous donation and their commitment to the program,” said Rob Denson, DMACC’s President. “We are thrilled to invest in the future of truck drivers, starting right here at DMACC with the help of Fareway.”

The current DMACC Transportation Institute, which opened in 1988, is aging and is currently at full capacity. The 12-acre concrete pad that DMACC trucking students use for training is also deteriorating and has been closed due to some broken concrete areas.