Meyocks Names Kendra Kelly as New Operations Leader

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 7, 2024) — Meyocks, a leading branding and marketing agency, announces the promotion of Kendra Kelly to operations leader. Kelly, who has been with the agency since 2016, is now overseeing human resources, information technology, risk management and facilities, as well as continuing her agency branding and marketing responsibilities.

“Kendra brings the perfect combination of experience, know-how and commitment to this elevated role,” says Kelly Ferguson, CEO of Meyocks. “She understands at a deep level how Meyocks works and what makes our culture great, and I’m excited to collaborate with her as we set the stage for continued growth and success.”

In addition to her role at Meyocks, Kelly is an active member of the American Marketing Association of Iowa, holding past positions as president and board member. Additionally, Kelly serves on Drake University’s Central Iowa Alumni Regional Board of Directors.