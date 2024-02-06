Just Released

Twin Cedars Bank Announces Grand Opening of Central Iowa Office in Des Moines

January 27, 2024

Bussey, IA – Twin Cedars Bank is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Des Moines, IA, located at 2222 Grand Ave Suite 200. The office will open on February 20, 2024. The Des Moines location is the fourth office for Twin Cedars Bank.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our physical footprint into Des Moines and Central Iowa,” said Rudy Fors, Chairman, President & CEO of Twin Cedars Bank. “We look forward to supporting the thriving commercial and small business enterprises, as well as growing our community, in and around the metro.”

As a full-service bank, Twin Cedars Bank will now offer Central Iowa in-office solutions, as well as a robust portfolioof online and digital programs to address customer banking preferences. Currently, Twin Cedars Bank serves over120 clients in the metro through its digital platforms. The new office will provide an array of consumer andcommercial products and services, as well as wealth banking programs.

“Twin Cedars Bank’s new Des Moines office is designed to provide our clients with an enhanced personal bankingexperience, with expanded access to a full suite of products and services,” said Fors. “We are excited to bring our consultative & advisory approach to banking and demonstrate our commitments to helping our clients move forward on their financial journey.”

About Twin Cedars Bank

Twin Cedars Bank’s roots trace back to 1892 in Bussey, IA, and it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Twin Cedars Bancorp, Inc., with $77 million in total assets and $126 million in assets under management. The Bank operates offices in Bussey, Lovilia, and Oskaloosa, Iowa, along with having a digital presence in over 24 states. Twin Cedars Bank offers a sophisticated suite of financial products and services for businesses and consumers. In addition to banking products, Twin Cedars Bank provides efficiency consulting & advisory, merger & acquisition guidance, government guarantee programs, and much more.

For more information, visit our website at www.twincedars.bank. Member FDIC.

Media Contact:

Name: Rudy Fors, Chairman, President & CEO

Phone: 515.344.2000

Email: Rudy@twincedars.bank