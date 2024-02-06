Just Released

TOYS FOR TOTS CAMPAIGN TOTALS MORE THAN $328,499

NEWS RELEASE (Boone, IA) – Fareway recently presented a check for more than $328,499 to the U.S. Marine Corps for their Toys for Tots campaign, which provides toys to children during the holiday season. Monetary and toy donations were accepted at all Fareway store locations from Friday, November 24 through Saturday, December 23.

“Our generous customers continue to go above and beyond to make the annual Toys for Tots campaign a success,” said Fareway Senior Vice President of Marketing & Advertising Jeff Stearns. “We are so appreciative of their generosity and the partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps, a 29-year relationship of making seasons bright for thousands of children.”

Toys for Tots Tuesday took place on December 12, the effort drew donors bearing nearly 5,646 toys to dropoffs at American Equity in West Des Moines, Fareway on Oralabor Road in Ankeny and IBEW 347 in Ankeny. A live telethon raised $21,285.

In 2023, the U.S. Marine Corp reports that 10.2 million children were served and more than 25.4 million toys, books, and stocking stuffers were distributed across the United States.

“Toys for Tots distributes toys and books to millions of less fortunate children each year. We wouldn’t be able to reach so many children were it not for the help received from our corporate partners like Fareway. Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over seven decades through our Toys for Tots Program,” said Col. Ted “Migs” Silvester, U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation vice president of marketing and development. “With Fareway’s generous support, Toys for Tots will be able to fulfill the holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children year-after-year who otherwise might be forgotten.”

Congratulations to the top 10 Fareway locations during this year’s Toys for Tots round up.