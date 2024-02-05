Just Released

Justin Beller | Shapes Under Water

Opening Reception

Friday, February 9, 2024

5 pm – 8 pm

Free and open to the public

Parking behind the gallery

Join Moberg Gallery for the opening reception of Omaha-based artist Justin Beller’s exhibit, Shapes Under Water. There will be refreshments, a signature cocktail, and the artist will be in attendance.

Also, DJ Dennis Atherton will be spinning again!

Justin Beller is an intuitive artist, in keeping with his Zodiac water sign. He’s been creating new works, large and small-scale, and his process is changing. Moving beyond his original structures, he’s also making three-dimensional wall works and revisiting older pieces to incorporate them into renewed and cleaner, edgier paintings. Working with raw woods and painted panels, Beller is interested in evoking the natural feeling of shapes under water. The controlled organic details have led him to a new palette of greys, purples, and mauve to work with his more vibrant colors. These elements help him strike a different balance with this new body of work, still concerned with geometry, but lines in more altered states. Shapes Under Water will be on view through Saturday, March 2nd.