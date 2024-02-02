Hoyt Sherman Place Welcomes Three Full-Time Staff Members

Hoyt Sherman Place is pleased to expand its staff with three new additions to the team. The role of Development Associate has been filled by Bridget Grace Sheaff, Jack Weber has assumed the Business Manager position and Missy Spring is now the full-time Box Office Manager.

“It’s thrilling to be able to add three more full-time employees to our staff as we continue to serve more and more audiences here at this magnificent Place,” Hoyt Sherman Place CEO, Robert Warren, said. “Now, with a full cohort of excellent full and part-time employees, the sky is the limit in what else we can do to fulfill

our mission.”

Bridget Grace Sheaff – Development Associate

Bridget returns to her hometown of Des Moines, IA after serving as the Director of Audience Services and Community Engagement at Maples Repertory Theatre in Macon, MO for the last three seasons. A Dowling Catholic High School alumna from the class of 2010, she is honored to join the work at Hoyt Sherman Place as the Development Associate. She previously worked for the Washington Area Performing Arts Video Archives as their Executive Director, as well as in various audience services capacities in Washington, DC with Ford’s Theatre, the Shakespeare Theatre Company, Theater J, Imagination Stage, and more. Bridget was also the Casting Director for We Happy Few Productions and Spooky Action Theater. She is a member of the Lincoln Center Directors Lab 2019 and the Directors Lab North 2022. Her published works and produced plays can be found in theatres and classrooms around the country. BA 2014 summa cum laude, The Catholic University of America. www.bridgetgracesheaff.com

Jack Weber – Business Manager

Jack Weber, who has worked as Bar Manager at Hoyt Sherman Place for the past seven years, has been brought on to fill the Business Manager role as well. Born and raised on the east side of Des Moines, Jack graduated from Des Moines East (the biggest alumni association in the country) in 2001. He has over twenty years of bar and event experience, and over fifteen years of management experience. In his personal time, he enjoys traveling and going to music festivals in addition to cruising dirt roads and enjoying the slow pace of smaller towns.

Missy Spring – Box Office Manager

Missy Spring worked primarily in administration in the medical field for over twenty years. She decided to try something a little different and started as a part-time box office attendant at Hoyt Sherman Place in the fall of 2021. Now, after two years of outstanding work, she has accepted the full-time position of Box Office Manager.