Just Released

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center Named to America’s 250 Best Hospitals™ for 2024

Clive, Iowa; January 25, 2024 – MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center has been recognized as one of the 250 top hospitals in the country by Healthgrades as part of its annual “America’s Best Hospitals Awards.”

This distinction places MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in the top 5% of 4,500 hospitals nationwide assessed for superior clinical performance, as measured by Healthgrades. Des Moines Medical Center is the only hospital in Iowa to be recognized by Healthgrades.

Healthgrades, an online resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems, evaluated Medicare data from 4,500 hospitals on thirty-one specific procedures and conditions commonly treated within a hospital. This includes heart attacks, pneumonia, sepsis and other emergency room-related services offered to patients.

“Health care is deeply personal for everyone who walks in our doors, and from the moment they enter our hospital, our staff is driven to provide the best possible outcome,” said Hijinio Carreon, Chief Operating Officer of MercyOne Central Iowa and Regional Chief Medical Officer.

“Everyone at MercyOne is driven by a common mission to serve our patients throughout their healthcare journey. This recognition is for our nurses, physicians, administrative staff and quality leaders who work daily to make MercyOne the national leader it is. I am immensely proud of everyone here at MercyOne.”

“We believe in the expectational healthcare we offer patients, our teamwork to achieve top healthcare outcomes, and our drive to continually improve healthcare services for all who walk through our doors at MercyOne,” said Dr. Kurt Andersen, Interim President of Central Iowa Division at MercyOne. “Our work is far from done, and as we continue to grow, our deep commitment to serving every patient’s healthcare needs will never stop improving.”