VA reconnects Veterans with VA care through new CATCH program

Eagan , MN — To date, the Department of Veterans Affairs Midwest Health Care Network’s COVID Attrition and Trigger-Based Care for High-Risk Veterans (CATCH) program has helped more than 1,900 Veterans in Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska reconnect with their local VA primary care teams

The CATCH program was launched in response to research showing one in five Americans delayed seeing their primary care provider during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, led by the VISN 23 Clinical Resource Hub, mobilizes a multidisciplinary team to reach out to Veterans and help them reengage with their VA care team.

“We’re reaching out to Veterans one-by-one and helping them address their health needs – an important step after many Americans lost contact with their health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robin Hieber, VISN 23 Clinical Pharmacy Program manager. “This effort is particularly important for the Veterans we serve. Of the Veterans contacted through this program, 96% live in rural areas and face unique challenges with health care accessibility compared to Veterans living in urban areas.”

For more information on this program, contact the VISN 23 Public Affairs Officer, Brad Doboszenski, at 651-405-5635.