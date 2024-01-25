2023 DES MOINES PARKS AND RECREATION VOLUNTEER AWARD WINNERS

DES MOINES, IOWA — Thursday, January 25, 2024 — Winners of the 2023 Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department Volunteer Awards were announced at the Parks and Recreation Board meeting on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. These volunteers and community leaders play a critical role in supporting our nationally recognized parks and recreation system. The Volunteer Award program was established in 2009 to recognize volunteers for their commitment and service to the City of Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department.

The winners for 2023 were: