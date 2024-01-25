2023 DES MOINES PARKS AND RECREATION VOLUNTEER AWARD WINNERS

2023 DES MOINES PARKS AND RECREATION VOLUNTEER AWARD WINNERS1/25/2024
DES MOINES, IOWA — Thursday, January 25, 2024 — Winners of the 2023 Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department Volunteer Awards were announced at the Parks and Recreation Board meeting on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. These volunteers and community leaders play a critical role in supporting our nationally recognized parks and recreation system. The Volunteer Award program was established in 2009 to recognize volunteers for their commitment and service to the City of Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department.
The winners for 2023 were:
- Lifetime Achievement Award – Mike Rowley
- Volunteer of the Year – Nikki Goodell
- Corporate Group of the Year – Bankers Trust
- Volunteer Group of the Year – Woodland 175th Committee
- Friend of the Year – Cemetery Tour Guides: Archie Cook, Jeff Kluever, Kat Rinken & Lorna Truck
- Instructor of the Year – Zakiya Jenkins
- Volunteer Supervisors of the Year – Aaron Graves & Dan Hejkal
- Special Volunteer Award – Nancy Dunbar & Toni Hayes
- Friends of Des Moines Parks – Partner of the Year – Variety – the Children’s Charity
In 2023, 6,284 volunteers donated 34,615 hours of service (valued over $1,100,000). Volunteers cleaned parks and trails, coached youth sports, restored monuments in Woodland Cemetery, led yoga sessions and cemetery historical tours, greeted people at our dog parks, planted pollinator habitats, and much more. Volunteers continue to be the heart of the community, connecting us together through their service by sharing their diverse skills and talents each day. For more information about volunteering, visit dmparks.org or email parksvolunteer@dmgov.org.
To view the highlight video of the 2023 volunteer program, please visit the Parks and Recreation Youtube Channel.