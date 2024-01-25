Friday, January 26, 2024

Join our email blast

Just Released

2023 DES MOINES PARKS AND RECREATION VOLUNTEER AWARD WINNERS

1/25/2024

DES MOINES, IOWA — Thursday, January 25, 2024 — Winners of the 2023 Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department Volunteer Awards were announced at the Parks and Recreation Board meeting on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. These volunteers and community leaders play a critical role in supporting our nationally recognized parks and recreation system. The Volunteer Award program was established in 2009 to recognize volunteers for their commitment and service to the City of Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department.

The winners for 2023 were:

In 2023, 6,284 volunteers donated 34,615 hours of service (valued over $1,100,000). Volunteers cleaned parks and trails, coached youth sports, restored monuments in Woodland Cemetery, led yoga sessions and cemetery historical tours, greeted people at our dog parks, planted pollinator habitats, and much more. Volunteers continue to be the heart of the community, connecting us together through their service by sharing their diverse skills and talents each day. For more information about volunteering, visit dmparks.org or email parksvolunteer@dmgov.org.

To view the highlight video of the 2023 volunteer program, please visit the  Parks and Recreation Youtube Channel.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*