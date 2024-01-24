Just Released

Chrysalis Foundation Awards Over $100,000 to Support Girls and Women in Greater Des Moines

Des Moines, Iowa (January 24, 2024) –The Chrysalis Foundation announces the 27 recipient

organizations receiving a total of $100,000 in 2024 Community Partner Grant awards. These

grants support organizations that most closely align with the Chrysalis mission of investing in

the safety, security, education, and economic empowerment of girls and women in Greater

Des Moines.

“This year’s awards bring our total investments to $5,569,632 in community partner grants

since we began in 1989,” noted Terry Hernandez, Executive Director for the Chrysalis

Foundation. “Our unique approach leads to a stronger network of nonprofit partners, more

effective services, and more women and girls moving toward self-sufficiency.”

Recipient organizations deliver specialized services for girls and women and have systems in

place to measure and evaluate results. In addition to grant funding, Chrysalis Community

Partner Grantee agencies also receive Client Emergency funds to assist the girls and women

they serve with special needs such as bus fare or uniforms for employment. Chrysalis also

provides grantee agencies with strategic planning, board development training, fundraising

and grant writing training to any interested nonprofit organization.

In addition, Chrysalis delivers specialized funding through its Rapid Response fund, which

offers funding for immediate and critical needs that may hinder the day-to-day work of a

nonprofit.

For a full list of Chrysalis 2024 Community Grant Partners visit:

https://www.chrysalisfdn.org/chrysalis-community-grants/

About Chrysalis Foundation

Since 1989 the Chrysalis Foundation has improved Greater Des Moines by ensuring that

women and girls have the resources, support, and opportunities they need to be successful

and independent. 100% of all contributions to Chrysalis are invested in the foundation’s

community programs: Community Partner Grants, Rapid Response Grants, Nonprofit Client

Emergency Funds, Chrysalis After-School, Chrysalis Scholarships, and the Women’s Alliance.

Media Contact:

Liz Adelman (515)-802-0603

liz@adelmandeangroup.com