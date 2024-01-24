Chrysalis Foundation Awards Over $100,000 to Support Girls and Women in Greater Des Moines

Chrysalis Foundation Awards Over $100,000 to Support Girls and Women in Greater Des Moines1/24/2024
Des Moines, Iowa (January 24, 2024) –The Chrysalis Foundation announces the 27 recipient
organizations receiving a total of $100,000 in 2024 Community Partner Grant awards. These
grants support organizations that most closely align with the Chrysalis mission of investing in
the safety, security, education, and economic empowerment of girls and women in Greater
Des Moines.
“This year’s awards bring our total investments to $5,569,632 in community partner grants
since we began in 1989,” noted Terry Hernandez, Executive Director for the Chrysalis
Foundation. “Our unique approach leads to a stronger network of nonprofit partners, more
effective services, and more women and girls moving toward self-sufficiency.”
Recipient organizations deliver specialized services for girls and women and have systems in
place to measure and evaluate results. In addition to grant funding, Chrysalis Community
Partner Grantee agencies also receive Client Emergency funds to assist the girls and women
they serve with special needs such as bus fare or uniforms for employment. Chrysalis also
provides grantee agencies with strategic planning, board development training, fundraising
and grant writing training to any interested nonprofit organization.
In addition, Chrysalis delivers specialized funding through its Rapid Response fund, which
offers funding for immediate and critical needs that may hinder the day-to-day work of a
nonprofit.
For a full list of Chrysalis 2024 Community Grant Partners visit:
https://www.chrysalisfdn.org/chrysalis-community-grants/
About Chrysalis Foundation
Since 1989 the Chrysalis Foundation has improved Greater Des Moines by ensuring that
women and girls have the resources, support, and opportunities they need to be successful
and independent. 100% of all contributions to Chrysalis are invested in the foundation’s
community programs: Community Partner Grants, Rapid Response Grants, Nonprofit Client
Emergency Funds, Chrysalis After-School, Chrysalis Scholarships, and the Women’s Alliance.
Media Contact:
Liz Adelman (515)-802-0603
liz@adelmandeangroup.com