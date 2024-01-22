THREE NEW MEMBERS ADDED TO THE DMACC FOUNDATION BOARD

The trio are part of a 26-member team of volunteers serving on the DMACC Foundation Board

Dr. Mary Chapman, DMACC Vice President Emeritus, Ashlee Vieregger, Senior Lead Advisor at Foster Group and Todd Wishman, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at Bankers Trust, have been added to the 26-member team of volunteers serving on the DMACC Foundation Board.

The new members will each serve three-year terms, which can be renewed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mary, Ashlee, and Todd to the DMACC Foundation Board of Directors,” said Tara Connolly, Executive Director of the DMACC Foundation.

“Their diverse expertise and passion for providing access to DMACC’s high quality education and training will make them valuable additions to our team. As we continue to ensure educational excellence through charitable giving, I am confident that their insights and commitment will greatly contribute to the success of our initiatives. Together, we look forward to advancing our mission and making a positive impact in Iowa.”

The Foundation, which awards more than $2 million in annual scholarship support, works collaboratively with individual donors, local businesses and support organizations to ensure funding is available for student scholarships as well as for faculty and program enhancements.

Each year, the Foundation hosts events offering those donors an opportunity to provide support for DMACC and its students. The Foundation’s Annual CEO Golf Outing is one event that has experienced tremendous success in raising millions of dollars since it began in 2008.

Dr. Mary Chapman joined DMACC in 1990 as the Urban Des Moines Campus Executive Dean/Provost. In 2000, Dr. Chapman was named Vice President for Community and Workforce Partnerships at DMACC. In this role, she worked with central Iowa businesses to identify employment opportunities for underrepresented as well as disenfranchised youth and adults. Among the many programs that were initiated and operated out of the Community and Workforce Development Department were Workforce Training Academy, Center for Working Families, and second chance programs such as Youthbuild, Gateway to College and Prison Reentry. In 2013, Dr. Chapman retired from DMACC and was designated the title of Vice President Emeritus. joined DMACC in 1990 as the Urban Des Moines Campus Executive Dean/Provost. In 2000, Dr. Chapman was named Vice President for Community and Workforce Partnerships at DMACC. In this role, she worked with central Iowa businesses to identify employment opportunities for underrepresented as well as disenfranchised youth and adults. Among the many programs that were initiated and operated out of the Community and Workforce Development Department were Workforce Training Academy, Center for Working Families, and second chance programs such as Youthbuild, Gateway to College and Prison Reentry. In 2013, Dr. Chapman retired from DMACC and was designated the title of Vice President Emeritus. Dr. Chapman earned her Education Doctorate degree from Vanderbilt University, Education Specialist’s degree from Drake University, M.S. from Iowa State University and her B.S. degree from Drake University.

Ashlee Vieregger has been a Senior Lead Advisor at Foster Group in West Des Moines since 2021. In that position, she develops new ultra-high net worth client relationships; provides expert counsel in areas including financial planning, investment management, risk management and philanthropic/legacy planning; and is responsible for designing, building and launching new targeted offerings toward ultra-high net worth client families. has been a Senior Lead Advisor at Foster Group in West Des Moines since 2021. In that position, she develops new ultra-high net worth client relationships; provides expert counsel in areas including financial planning, investment management, risk management and philanthropic/legacy planning; and is responsible for designing, building and launching new targeted offerings toward ultra-high net worth client families. Vieregger has also served as Vice President, Managing Wealth Advisor for Bankers Trust Company and was a Professional Consultant for Moneta Group of St. Louis, MO. She earned a Juris Doctor from Washington University School of Law in 2010 and a B.S.B.A. in Finance with a co-major in Philosophy, magna cum laude in 2007 from Creighton University. Vieregger is a Certified Trust & Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA), a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and a member of the Missouri Bar.

Todd Wishman is the Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at Bankers Trust. He joined Bankers Trust in 2003 as a Commercial Lender and was promoted in 2018 to Senior Vice President, Eastern Iowa Market President, where he led the bank’s lending efforts in Cedar Rapids. He took on his current position in 2022 and was then promoted to Executive Vice President. is the Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at Bankers Trust. He joined Bankers Trust in 2003 as a Commercial Lender and was promoted in 2018 to Senior Vice President, Eastern Iowa Market President, where he led the bank’s lending efforts in Cedar Rapids. He took on his current position in 2022 and was then promoted to Executive Vice President. Prior to joining Bankers Trust, Wishman served as a Commercial Lender at Great Western Bank and Hawkeye Bank. Wishman earned a degree in finance from the University of Iowa.

The DMACC Foundation celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. According to Connolly, since its inception, the DMACC Foundation has allocated more than $20 million in scholarship support to DMACC students.

For more information about the DMACC Foundation, visit dmacc.edu/foundation

About DMACC