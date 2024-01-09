CONNIE BOESEN SWORN IN AS FIRST FEMALE MAYOR IN DES MOINES’ HISTORY, JOINED BY RE-ELECTED COUNCIL MEMBERS

DES MOINES, IOWA – January 8, 2024 – As new mayors prepare to take the reins in city halls across the country, Connie Boesen took the oath of office tonight as the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Des Moines. Boesen, who previously served six years as an at-large member of the City Council and was a 14-year member of the Des Moines School Board, won the mayoral race in November and began her term on January 2, 2024.

Boesen was sworn in alongside re-elected At-Large Councilman Carl Voss, as well as Councilwoman Linda Westergaard who continues her representation of Ward 2, and Councilman Joe Gatto who represents Ward 4.

Boesen said she was honored and humbled by the trust and support of the residents of Des Moines, and has pledged to work hard to improve the City’s safety, economy, and neighborhoods. She also thanked her predecessor, Frank Cownie, for his leadership and service. Cownie did not seek re-election after serving as the mayor for 20 years.

“I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for the people of Des Moines,” Boesen said. “We have a lot of opportunities ahead of us to build on the progress we have made over the last several years, and I look forward to collaborating with the City Council, the City staff, and the community to make Des Moines an even greater place to live, work, and play.”

Some of Boesen’s top priorities as mayor include enhancing economic development and bringing new business and jobs to Des Moines, increasing mental health services, and strengthening neighborhood infrastructure. Mayor Boesen also plans to launch a series of listening sessions with community members throughout the city.