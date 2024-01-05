Just Released

The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce Announces Celebration of 100 Years

WEST DES MONES, IA (January 3, 2024) – The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce (WDM Chamber) announces its celebration of 100 years in 2024, marking a century of growth, collaboration, and prosperity for the city of WDM. The milestone year will highlight the organization’s commitment to its members, the strength of the local business community, and the spirit of innovation that has continued its success since 1924.

Katherine Harrington, President and CEO of the WDM Chamber, expressed her enthusiasm for 2024, stating, “I am thrilled to reflect on a century of growth, collaboration, and prosperity as we celebrate the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce’s 100th Anniversary in 2024. Our journey has been defined by the dedication of our members, the resilience of our business community, and the enduring spirit of innovation that has propelled us forward.”

To commemorate 100 years, the WDM Chamber has identified 10 projects and initiatives that it will undertake throughout the year:

1. West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce Foundation

2. Civic Connect – Government Affairs Committee

3. Visionary Leaders Forum – Where Innovators Converge

4. 100-Year Anniversary Celebration – May 16 at the Val Air Ballroom

5. Habitat for Humanity Build – 100-year-old home in Valley Junction

6. 515 West Magazine – Celebrating a Century

7. VIP Dinners at Leaders’ Homes – Special Invitation for Presidents Council Members

8. Mentoring for Women Mega Event – March 8th at Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino

9. Mural Project – Highlighting Why We Love West Des Moines

10. Limited Edition Whiskey – Produced by The Foundry

The celebration is facilitated with the support of the WDM Chamber’s 100-Year Celebration Committee, led by the WDM Chamber’s 2024 Board Chair, Paul Schut. Schut has served as an ambassador for the WDM Chamber since 2018 and is actively engaged in various committees and initiatives. “My path to becoming the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce Board Chair started simply as an ambassador, which eventually led to my invitation onto the Board of Directors. I’m excited about the opportunity to support our Board of Directors and Chamber team, especially during the 100th anniversary of the WDM Chamber. It has been a privilege to contribute to the planning of this once-in-a-lifetime occasion, and I am eager to witness the remarkable future that lies ahead… the West is yet to come!”

Harrington stated the importance of looking forward to the next century of the WDM Chamber. “As we mark this milestone, let us not only honor our rich history but also envision a future of

continued success, forging new partnerships and embracing the opportunities that lie ahead. Here’s to a century of excellence, and to the vibrant legacy we continue to build together.”

The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join in the centennial celebration, as they reflect on a century of achievements and look ahead to the next century of West Des Moines. For more information about the WDM Chamber’s 100-Year Celebration and initiatives, visit https://wdmchamber.org/100-year-celebration.